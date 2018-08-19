Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Leads team in receiving versus Bengals
Gathers caught two of three targets for 32 yards during Saturday's 21-13 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Gathers led the team in receiving on the night, thanks in large part to a 25-yard reception on his team's last possession of the game. The likes of Dalton Schultz, Geoff Swaim and Blake Jarwin combined for 13 targets, though the trio only managed a total of 45 receiving yards. Gathers seemingly still has the opportunity to claim a roster spot and he'll look to build off a respectable showing next week against the Cardinals.
