Gathers caught two of three targets for 32 yards during Saturday's 21-13 preseason loss to the Bengals.

Gathers led the team in receiving on the night, thanks in large part to a 25-yard reception on his team's last possession of the game. The likes of Dalton Schultz, Geoff Swaim and Blake Jarwin combined for 13 targets, though the trio only managed a total of 45 receiving yards. Gathers seemingly still has the opportunity to claim a roster spot and he'll look to build off a respectable showing next week against the Cardinals.