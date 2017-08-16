Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Leaves practice early Tuesday
Gathers left the practice field under his own power but did not return Tuesday after a helmet-to-helmet collision with safety Kavon Frazier, DallasCowboys.com reports.
The team's breakout star of the preseason so far has caught a TD pass in each of the Cowboys' first two exhibition games, so the training staff was taking no chances with Gathers after the accidental collision left him stunned and lying on his back. Owner/GM Jerry Jones said after the practice that the tight end was being examined for a possible concussion, but as yet there's been no word on the nature or severity of any injury.
