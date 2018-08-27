Gathers reeled in five of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-3 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Gathers was the Cowboys' most heavily targeted player on the day, though most of his output came on short routes against the Cardinals' second- and third-team defense. At 6-foot-6 and 282 pounds, Gathers boasts the size and athleticism teams value at tight end, but his unrefined blocking has likely put him behind Geoff Swaim and Blake Jarwin on the depth chart. Additionally, the Cowboys invested a fourth-round pick in Dalton Schultz this spring, which could result in Gathers failing to crack the final 53-man roster if Dallas elects to keep only three tight ends.