Gathers made the Cowboys' 53-man roster, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gathers emerged from the preseason with 10 catches (on 13 targets) for 83 yards, finally fulfilling some of the potential that's been promised. He threw a wrench into his potential to make the team, though, with Friday's arrest for marijuana possession. While he was able to post bond Saturday morning, the question remained whether Gathers would make the roster. Indeed, he has, but he may be subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy with the transgression.

