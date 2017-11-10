Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Making progress with concussion symptoms
Gathers (concussion) will start attending team meetings next week, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gathers has been on injured reserve all season while dealing with serious post-concussion symptoms. It sounds like he's at least a few weeks away from returning to practice, but he could be a candidate to come off IR at some point in December. While Gathers is unlikely to have much impact this season even if he returns, there's some thought that the Cowboys view him as the eventual successor to Jason Witten. The 2016 sixth-round pick played basketball (and not football) at Baylor, but he had the look of a quick study during the preseason when he caught eight of 10 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in two games.
More News
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...