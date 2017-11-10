Gathers (concussion) will start attending team meetings next week, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gathers has been on injured reserve all season while dealing with serious post-concussion symptoms. It sounds like he's at least a few weeks away from returning to practice, but he could be a candidate to come off IR at some point in December. While Gathers is unlikely to have much impact this season even if he returns, there's some thought that the Cowboys view him as the eventual successor to Jason Witten. The 2016 sixth-round pick played basketball (and not football) at Baylor, but he had the look of a quick study during the preseason when he caught eight of 10 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns in two games.