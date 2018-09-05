Gathers will likely be competing with rookie Dalton Schultz for a spot on the 46-man game-day roster each week, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys are expected to have only three tight ends in uniform each week, with Geoff Swaim and Blake Jarwin locked into the top two spots on the depth chart. Gathers is the only member of the group with significant upside as a pass catcher, but while coach Jason Garrett said Monday that he's shown progress as a blocker and special teams player, he may not be at a point yet where he's trusted with those assignments. Garrett also spoke of "consequences" stemming from Gathers' arrest for marijuana possession, so the third-year player could be facing a suspension from the team regardless of whether the league also decides to hand down punishment.