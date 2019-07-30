Gathers was unable to participate during Tuesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's unclear how he picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to hold him out of practice. Gathers is already facing a one-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, now an ankle issue will continue to pile on the negative news. The Baylor product has been slightly injury prone to this point of his career, as he dealt with concussion symptoms throughout 2017 also.