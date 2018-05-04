Gathers (concussion/jaw) will need to improve his blocking if he's going to get a chance to replace Jason Witten in the Cowboys' offense, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The 24-year-old has by far the most upside as a receiver of any tight end on the Dallas roster due to his athleticism, catching seven passes for 106 yards and two TDs in two preseason games last year, but Gathers' lack of experience and unrefined skill set showed in the rest of his game. The former college basketball player spent the entire 2017 campaign on injured reserve due to concussion and jaw issues, but if he's healthy and can add a little more polish to his physicality, he could emerge as a dangerous target for Dak Prescott in an offense now without both Witten and Dez Bryant.