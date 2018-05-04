Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Needs to improve blocking to see field
Gathers (concussion/jaw) will need to improve his blocking if he's going to get a chance to replace Jason Witten in the Cowboys' offense, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The 24-year-old has by far the most upside as a receiver of any tight end on the Dallas roster due to his athleticism, catching seven passes for 106 yards and two TDs in two preseason games last year, but Gathers' lack of experience and unrefined skill set showed in the rest of his game. The former college basketball player spent the entire 2017 campaign on injured reserve due to concussion and jaw issues, but if he's healthy and can add a little more polish to his physicality, he could emerge as a dangerous target for Dak Prescott in an offense now without both Witten and Dez Bryant.
More News
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Dealing with more than concussion•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Making progress with concussion symptoms•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Working into football shape•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Still dealing with concussion•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Could land on IR•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...