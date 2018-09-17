Gathers failed to catch either of his targets in Sunday night's win over the Giants.

Both times Dak Prescott threw his way, the quarterback was scrambling to get away from the Giants' pass rush, which suggests that Gathers isn't yet among the QB's first reads. The tight end's athleticism and wingspan should earn him more trust in the offense now that he's beginning to prove he can get open, though, and his two targets were two more than the rest of Dallas' tight ends combined. He's worth keeping an eye on as his role grows, but as yet Gathers' fantasy value is minimal.