Gathers finished the regular season with three catches on seven targets for 45 yards.

While he suited up for 15 games -- the first regular-season action of his NFL career -- Gathers never played more than 18 snaps on offense, and six of his seven targets came before the Cowboys' Week 8 bye. He's still got the size and athleticism to potentially make an impact if everything comes together for him, but the former college basketball player remains a long shot to ever provide fantasy value.