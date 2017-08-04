Gathers caught three of four targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against Arizona.

The Cowboys selected Gathers in the sixth round last year as a long-term project, hoping he could eventually turn his athleticism into football skills. He took a step in the right direction Thursday, making a 26-yard touchdown catch in tight coverage and later turning a short pass in the flat into another 26-yard gain. Gathers served as the Cowboys' No. 2 tight end through most of the offseason program and into training camp, but he could fall back to third or fourth on the depth chart if James Hanna (knee) and Geoff Swaim (foot) return to full strength. Dallas probably hopes to keep Gathers on the practice squad for another year, if nothing else.