Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Sitting Week 1
Gathers (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Panthers, David Helman of the team's official site reports.
Gathers will thus be in street clothes for his first game on the Cowboys' 53-man roster. The athletic tight end is still reportedly a work in progress as both a blocker and pass catcher after excelling as a college basketball player at Baylor.
More News
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: May not suit up Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Makes final roster•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Arrested Friday•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Logs five receptions•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Leads team in receiving versus Bengals•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Catches one pass in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...