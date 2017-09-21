Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Still dealing with concussion
Gathers is still in concussion protocol, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gathers was placed on injured reserve to start the season after suffering a concussion in mid-August. The concussion is apparently a fairly serious one, as the former Baylor basketball star is yet to step back onto the practice field since suffering from the head injury. With an injury this serious, the Cowboys will likely stay extra cautious with the young tight end who should plenty of promise prior to getting hurt.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...