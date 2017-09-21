Gathers is still in concussion protocol, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gathers was placed on injured reserve to start the season after suffering a concussion in mid-August. The concussion is apparently a fairly serious one, as the former Baylor basketball star is yet to step back onto the practice field since suffering from the head injury. With an injury this serious, the Cowboys will likely stay extra cautious with the young tight end who should plenty of promise prior to getting hurt.