Gathers will be suspended without pay for Week 1 of the 2019 regular season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The 25-year-old tight end is facing discipline for a violation of the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. Gathers picked up some steam in the preseason a couple years ago, but he struggled with concussion symptoms throughout the 2017 campaign and then finished 2018 with only three receptions. A suspension won't help his chances to stick around on the 53-man roster for another year.