Gathers (concussion) will be held out of Saturday's preseason contest against the Raiders, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gathers entered the concussion protocol last Tuesday after a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Kevon Frazier in practice. The friendly fire will force two DNPs at least during a preseason in which consistent performances could have been rewarded with a role in the offense. Instead, the Cowboys will continue to roll with James Hanna and Geoff Swaim as the primary reserves behind Jason Witten.