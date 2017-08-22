Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Will sit out Saturday
Gathers (concussion) will be held out of Saturday's preseason contest against the Raiders, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gathers entered the concussion protocol last Tuesday after a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Kevon Frazier in practice. The friendly fire will force two DNPs at least during a preseason in which consistent performances could have been rewarded with a role in the offense. Instead, the Cowboys will continue to roll with James Hanna and Geoff Swaim as the primary reserves behind Jason Witten.
More News
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Leaves practice early Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Finds end zone•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Shines in Hall of Fame Game•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Second on depth chart during OTAs•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Expects to crack 53-man roster this season•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...