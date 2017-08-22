Play

Gathers (concussion) will be held out of Saturday's preseason contest against the Raiders, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gathers entered the concussion protocol last Tuesday after a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Kevon Frazier in practice. The friendly fire will force two DNPs at least during a preseason in which consistent performances could have been rewarded with a role in the offense. Instead, the Cowboys will continue to roll with James Hanna and Geoff Swaim as the primary reserves behind Jason Witten.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories