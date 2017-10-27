Gathers (concussion) needs to get into football shape before he gets on the game field, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After getting drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, Gathers has yet to suit up for a game. He'll have a chance at being activated from injured reserve if he can get into football shape, but there's not much film on whether Gathers can contribute or not.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories