Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Working into football shape
Gathers (concussion) needs to get into football shape before he gets on the game field, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After getting drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft, Gathers has yet to suit up for a game. He'll have a chance at being activated from injured reserve if he can get into football shape, but there's not much film on whether Gathers can contribute or not.
More News
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Still dealing with concussion•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Could land on IR•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Will sit out Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Cowboys' Rico Gathers: Leaves practice early Tuesday•
-
What you missed: Dolphins' disaster
The Dolphins' offense continued to falter, while Anquan Boldin considers a return to the NFL....
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...