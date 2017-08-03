Cowboys' Robert Blanton: Back in action
Blanton (ankle) has participated in contract drills during training camp, SportsDayDFW.com reports.
Blanton logged 106 tackles in the 2014 season, but he didn't record over 35 in his next two seasons -- partially due to last campaign being cut short by an ankle injury. He'll be in the thick of a battle with Jeff Heath for the starting strong safety spot, as Heath hasn't flashed overly-impressive numbers in his four-year career. Keep on an eye on this competition throughout preseason.
