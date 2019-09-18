Play

Quinn returned to practice after serving a two-game suspension, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It appears the Cowboys are preparing to deploy Quinn immediately on defense since Tyrone Crawford is dealing with a hip injury and Taco Charlton is likely to be traded. Quinn has an impressive track record, as the 29-year-old made 6.5 sacks last year for the Dolphins. He'll have plenty of opportunities to get to the quarterback playing opposite of DeMarcus Lawrence, so fantasy owners should keep an eye on Quinn for his IDP upside.

