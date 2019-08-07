Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Breaks hand in practice
Quinn will undergo surgery on his left hand, after he broke it in practice Tuesday. However, the team expects him to be ready for Week 1, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Quinn was forced to leave practice Tuesday, and ended up suffering a fracture in his hand. The team has been pleased with what they've seen from him so far in camp, considering they traded a 2020 sixth-round pick for him this offseason. If that timetable comes to fruition, Quinn is expected to start at one of the defensive end spots for 2019. Expect the team to update his status as the days dwindle down to Week 1.
