Quinn finished the 2019 season with 34 tackles (26 solo) including 11.5 sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

Working opposite DeMarcus Lawrence on the Cowboys' defensive line, the 29-year-old Quinn actually ended up leading the team in sacks despite missing the first two games of the season with a suspension, as he posted the second-best performance of his career in that category behind only the massive 19 sacks he piled up in 2013 for the Rams. An unrestricted free agent, Quinn most likely earned himself a hefty payday with his efforts, although his first season in Dallas is likely to be his last, as the team has bigger priorities when it comes to re-signing players this offseason -- beginning with Dak Prescott.