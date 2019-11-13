Quinn registered three tackles (one solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Quinn has failed to record at least half a sack only once in his seven appearances so far this season and has been the Cowboys' most effective pass rusher. His 7.5 sacks to date put him on pace for over 13 for the regular season, as the veteran continues to make his one-year, $8 million deal signed over the offseason look like a bargain. The Cowboys will travel to Detroit in Week 11 to take on a Lions team that could be missing starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (back).