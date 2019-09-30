Quinn recorded three total tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Saints.

Quinn missed the first two games of the season while serving a suspension, but he's managed to record six total tackles and three sacks in his two games back. The 29-year-old was on the field for 50 of 71 defensive plays (70 percent) Sunday. Quinn will look to build off Sunday's momentum when the Packers come to town in Week 5.