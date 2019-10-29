Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Expecting to face Giants
Quinn (ribs) is expected to return to practice this week and be ready to play the Giants on Monday night, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Quinn sustained the rib injury in Week 7's matchup against Philadelphia but was able to use Dallas' Week 8 bye to rest and recover. The Cowboys said over their bye week that the veteran's injury isn't considered serious and that he doesn't seem slated to miss time.
