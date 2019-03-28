Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Headed to Dallas
The Dolphins and Cowboys have parameters in place to send Quinn to Dallas, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
There are reportedly still minor issues to be worked out with the deal, but it nonetheless seems as if the Cowboys are gaining a valuable edge defender to bolster last year's sixth-ranked scoring defense. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports Quinn has agreed to a new, one-year deal to make the trade work.
