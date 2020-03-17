Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Heading to Chicago
Quinn is signing a five-year, $70 million contract with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Quinn has never been able to match the ridiculous heights of his 2013 campaign in St. Louis, but he did pile up 11.5 sacks and 22 QB hits in 14 games for the Cowboys last season. Even so, it's a bit surprising to see the Bears pay $30 million fully guaranteed for a pass rusher entering his age-30 season. Rapoport reports the team will release Leonard Floyd, leaving Quinn and Khalil Mack to handle the vast majority of edge snaps.
