Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Hit with suspension
Quinn (hand) is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Quinn broke his hand in practice earlier this week but was expected to be healthy by Week 1, according to Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site. The veteran defensive end will now need to wait until Week 3 to make his Cowboys' debut. Though Quinn is eligible to participate in preseason games and practices, it's likely that his recovery will keep him sidelined. In Quinn's absence, Taco Charleton (ankle) will likely see more work.
More News
-
Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Breaks hand in practice•
-
Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Traded for sixth-round draft pick•
-
Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Headed to Dallas•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: May be traded to Dallas•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Secures roster bonus•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Concludes season with ejection•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...
-
Fantasy Fallout: Duke to the Texans
Duke Johnson's trade to the Houston Texans means big things for four different running backs,...
-
TE Preview: Breakouts
Our Fantasy football team looks deeper to give you their favorite breakouts for the 2019 season...