Quinn (hand) is facing a two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Quinn broke his hand in practice earlier this week but was expected to be healthy by Week 1, according to Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site. The veteran defensive end will now need to wait until Week 3 to make his Cowboys' debut. Though Quinn is eligible to participate in preseason games and practices, it's likely that his recovery will keep him sidelined. In Quinn's absence, Taco Charleton (ankle) will likely see more work.

