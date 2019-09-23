Quinn recorded three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

After missing the first two games due to a suspension, Quinn played 45 of 72 possible defensive snaps. He made an immediate impact by dropping Josh Rosen once. The Dolphins aren't a quality measuring stick, but it was a good sign that Quinn was productive while knocking off the rust. We'll see what he can do against a strong Saints' offensive line Sunday before estimating his IDP value.

