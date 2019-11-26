Play

Quinn had one assisted tackle, one sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 13-9 loss to the Patriots.

Quinn wreaked havoc early on with the strip-sack and three quarterback hits during the first half, but he was unable to have the same impact after halftime. The 29-year-old has 20 tackles (15 solo), 9.5 sacks and one forced fumble in nine games.

