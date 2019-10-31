Quinn (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Quinn appears to have put his rib injury in the rear-view mirror during Dallas' bye week. The veteran has notched six sacks across just five games this season, and he'll look to keep that momentum up during Monday's matchup against the Cowboys.

