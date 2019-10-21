Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Not expected to miss time
Quinn (ribs) did not suffer a major injury during Sunday's win over the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Quinn was ruled out of the Week 7 contest after suffering a rib injury, but he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing regular-season action. The veteran defensive end, who has compiled five sacks through four games this season, will work to get fully healthy during Dallas' bye and suit up Week 9 versus the Giants.
