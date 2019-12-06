Play

Quinn recorded five tackles (four solo) during Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Bears.

Quinn was held without a sack for a second consecutive week. The veteran defensive end can't usually be relied upon for consistent tackle numbers, but he showed well in run-stuffing duties during Thursday's loss. Quinn has 9.5 sacks in 11 games, and he'll look to flirt with double-digit numbers against the Rams in Week 15.

