Quinn has served his two-game suspension and is eligible to return Week 3 versus the Dolphins, Joey Jayden of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Quinn will likely start off in a rotational role on the Cowboys' defense since Tyrone Crawford and DeMarcus Lawrence are both locked into starting roles. The veteran defensive end will surely help the Cowboys, though, as he has 15 sacks over the last two seasons.

