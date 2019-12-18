Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Tackles none in win
Quinn recorded no tackles in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Quinn has failed to record a tackle three times this season and twice in his last three games. Unsurprisingly, he also has no sacks in that span.
