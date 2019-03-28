Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Traded for sixth-round draft pick
Quinn was traded to the Cowboys on Thursday in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, Al Diaz of the Miami Herald reports.
Quinn agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Cowboys to make it work and Miami won't have to pay any of it. Combined with the departure of Cameron Wake, the Dolphins now have a huge need on the edge going into this year's draft. Quinn, meanwhile, will team up with Demarcus Lawrence in Dallas to form one of the better pass-rush tandems leaguewide.
More News
-
Cowboys' Robert Quinn: Headed to Dallas•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: May be traded to Dallas•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Secures roster bonus•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Concludes season with ejection•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Keeps sack streak alive•
-
Dolphins' Robert Quinn: Logs sack for third straight game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...