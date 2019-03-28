Quinn was traded to the Cowboys on Thursday in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick, Al Diaz of the Miami Herald reports.

Quinn agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Cowboys to make it work and Miami won't have to pay any of it. Combined with the departure of Cameron Wake, the Dolphins now have a huge need on the edge going into this year's draft. Quinn, meanwhile, will team up with Demarcus Lawrence in Dallas to form one of the better pass-rush tandems leaguewide.