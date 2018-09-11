Smith carried the ball once for five yards and failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

As expected, Smith's workload was very small playing behind Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys' No. 2 back could at some point see more touches if the team ever gets a chance to give Elliott a breather, but the team's limited offensive showing in Week 1 promises a lot of close contests ahead, and few opportunities for Smith.

