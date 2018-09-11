Cowboys' Rod Smith: Almost invisible in loss to Panthers
Smith carried the ball once for five yards and failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
As expected, Smith's workload was very small playing behind Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys' No. 2 back could at some point see more touches if the team ever gets a chance to give Elliott a breather, but the team's limited offensive showing in Week 1 promises a lot of close contests ahead, and few opportunities for Smith.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...
-
MNF Recap: Golladay in?
A couple of blowouts on Monday Night Football may not have made for great viewing, but Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...