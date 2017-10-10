Play

Smith nabbed an 18-yard pass during Sunday's 35-31 loss to Green Bay.

Smith's reception came at the opening of the second quarter and helped set up a Dak Prescott touchdown run. Dallas has become synonymous with a pounding style and strong blocking, but don't let that fool you into thinking that the fullback is being prominently featured. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan was a one-back offense guru back when many teams were still prominently featuring the fullback. Smith was on the field for just three of 74 offensive snaps on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 6 Streaming Options

    The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...