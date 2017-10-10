Smith nabbed an 18-yard pass during Sunday's 35-31 loss to Green Bay.

Smith's reception came at the opening of the second quarter and helped set up a Dak Prescott touchdown run. Dallas has become synonymous with a pounding style and strong blocking, but don't let that fool you into thinking that the fullback is being prominently featured. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan was a one-back offense guru back when many teams were still prominently featuring the fullback. Smith was on the field for just three of 74 offensive snaps on Sunday.