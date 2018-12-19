Cowboys' Rod Smith: Collects 14 yards in shutout
Smith ran for 14 yards on three carries during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Colts.
Smith has now carried the ball at least three times in three straight games after just five carries in his previous five games combined. He's averaged 4.3 yard per carry during that span. Look for Dallas to ride Ezekiel Elliott even more than they already have down the stretch as they look to secure the division crown. What carries Smith does garner will be up against one of the league's worst run defense, a Tampa Bay squad giving up 4.8 yards per carry.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...