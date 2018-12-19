Smith ran for 14 yards on three carries during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Colts.

Smith has now carried the ball at least three times in three straight games after just five carries in his previous five games combined. He's averaged 4.3 yard per carry during that span. Look for Dallas to ride Ezekiel Elliott even more than they already have down the stretch as they look to secure the division crown. What carries Smith does garner will be up against one of the league's worst run defense, a Tampa Bay squad giving up 4.8 yards per carry.