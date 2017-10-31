Smith could be in line for an increased workload beginning in Week 9 now that Ezekiel Elliott's court battle to overturn or delay his six-game suspension has been rejected. Elliott's group does have until very late Tuesday to exhaust all possible avenues, as there was a 24-hour window placed on the latest order.

Dallas does have two veteran options available in Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden to replace Elliott, but McFadden has been inactive all season so far and Smith has shown some intriguing flashes in his limited carries, racking up a 6.9 YPC. His upside would be fairly significant running behind the Cowboys' all-world offensive line if he were able to secure a meaningful role, but how the team divides touches between Morris, McFadden and Smith has yet to be determined - assuming Elliott's suspension finally sticks - making each RB a very volatile fantasy asset until the situation becomes clearer.