Cowboys' Rod Smith: Eight carries in Sunday loss
Smith carried the ball eight times for 11 yards in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
While Alfred Morris was able to find running room, Smith was held in check, with his longest run going for only five yards. He should continue playing second fiddle to Morris in the Dallas backfield, and providing minimal fantasy value, for Thursday's game against the Chargers.
