Smith will compete with Tavon Austin and seventh-round rookie Bo Scarbrough for backup work behind Ezekiel Elliott, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Smith's impressive work last season should give him a leg up for the No. 2 spot, though it isn't a role that will come with many snaps so long as Elliott stays healthy. The Cowboys' star runner handled 85.5 percent of offensive snaps in the 10 games he played last season, leaving mere scraps for Smith and Alfred Morris (who is currently unsigned). While this isn't a situation with one clear handcuff, Smith is at least the best bet for cautious Elliott owners in deep leagues. Scarbrough doesn't offer much in terms of elusiveness or pass-catching skill, and it isn't even clear if Austin will be used in the backfield.