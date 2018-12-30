Smith carried 12 times for 36 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 36-35 win over the Giants. He also caught two passes for an additional 14 yards.

Smith started in place of the resting Ezekiel Elliott, finishing with double-digit carries for the second time in his NFL career. He averaged just 2.9 yards per carry but was able to salvage his day from a fantasy perspective with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth quarter. With Elliott rested and ready to handle a heavy workload, Smith should play a minimal role during the team's wild card game next weekend.