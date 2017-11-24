Smith carried the ball nine times for 41 yards and the Cowboys' lone touchdown in Thursday's 28-6 loss to the Chargers.

He also caught both his targets for seven yards. Smith was slightly more effective than Alfred Morris on the day, although neither back had a run of 10 or more yards and the Dallas ground game lost what little momentum it had once right guard Zack Martin left the game with a concussion. The third-yard back has seen a steady increase in his workload since Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) was removed from the equation, but the Cowboys' current offensive funk puts a ceiling on Smith's fantasy value even if he were able to wrest the starting RB job away from Morris.

