Cowboys' Rod Smith: Gathers 22 yards
Smith rushed for eight yards on two carries and added a 14-yard reception during Sunday' 27-20 win over the Eagles.
The 22 total yards tied a season high for Smith, who notched his first carries in almost a month. Smith has accounted for just 7 percent of Dallas' carries this season in a run game dominated by Ezekiel Elliott and, to a lesser extent, Dak Prescott. Sunday brings a matchup against a Falcons defense among the worst in the league against the run, giving up 5.2 yards per carry. That's probably good news for Elliott and Prescott moreso than the seldom-used Smith.
