Cowboys' Rod Smith: Gets 10 touches Sunday
Smith rushed seven times for 17 yards while catching all three of his targets for 24 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 27-3 preseason loss to the Cardinals.
Arizona's first-team defense bottled Smith up throughout the first half, though he did flash some nice pass-catching ability. Smith seems to have the edge over Bo Scarbrough -- who gained 21 yards on seven carries in this one -- for the backup job behind Ezekiel Elliott.
