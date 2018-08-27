Smith rushed seven times for 17 yards while catching all three of his targets for 24 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 27-3 preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Arizona's first-team defense bottled Smith up throughout the first half, though he did flash some nice pass-catching ability. Smith seems to have the edge over Bo Scarbrough -- who gained 21 yards on seven carries in this one -- for the backup job behind Ezekiel Elliott.