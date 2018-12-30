Smith and Darius Jackson are expected to split reps out of the Dallas backfield Sunday against the Giants with the Cowboys planning to rest Ezekiel Elliott, team sources tell Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Since he's not dealing with an injury, it's unclear if Elliott will be inactive for the contest, but even if he dresses, the star running back would likely only see spot duty or serve as an insurance option behind Smith and Jackson. Locked in as the NFC's No. 4 seed in the playoffs regardless of how Sunday's action plays out, the Cowboys have little to gain by exposing Elliott, so Smith and Jackson should both be in line for their heaviest snap counts to date. Elliott's status as a three-down workhorse has limited Smith to just 39 touches (32 carries, seven receptions) through 15 games, with Smith mustering just 2.9 yards per tote.