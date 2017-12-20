Smith is expected to handle reduced snaps in the Cowboys' final two games of the regular season with Ezekiel Elliott set to return from a six-game suspension, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

While Elliott was sidelined, Smith proved to be an effective change-of-pace option behind Alfred Morris. Though he only averaged 3.5 yards on 43 carries, Smith scored four touchdowns on the ground and saved his best work for passing downs, corralling 14 of 17 targets for 156 yards and a score. Those achievements may allow Smith to earn a slightly larger role than he held prior to Elliott's suspension, but the latter's three-down skill set lessens the need for head coach Jason Garrett to deploy a true rotation in the backfield.