Cowboys' Rod Smith: In line for role reduction
Smith is expected to handle reduced snaps in the Cowboys' final two games of the regular season with Ezekiel Elliott set to return from a six-game suspension, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
While Elliott was sidelined, Smith proved to be an effective change-of-pace option behind Alfred Morris. Though he only averaged 3.5 yards on 43 carries, Smith scored four touchdowns on the ground and saved his best work for passing downs, corralling 14 of 17 targets for 156 yards and a score. Those achievements may allow Smith to earn a slightly larger role than he held prior to Elliott's suspension, but the latter's three-down skill set lessens the need for head coach Jason Garrett to deploy a true rotation in the backfield.
More News
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...