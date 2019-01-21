Smith rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown on 44 carries over 16 games in 2018. He also caught nine of 12 targets for 60 yards.

Smith was rarely much of a factor in the offensive gameplan outside of a lone spot start in Week 17 while filling in for a resting Ezekiel Elliott. His longest play went for just 14 yards, and his 2.2 YPC was among the least efficient in the league. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Cowboys move on when Smith becomes an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year.