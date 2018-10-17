Smith gained four yards on five carries during Sunday's 40-7 win over the Jaguars.

Smith doesn't get much action in a backfield featuring Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott and he hasn't done much with his limited opportunities, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry on the season. Sunday's matchup with Washington does not figure to offer much reprieve as Smith and the Cowboys face the league's 12th ranked run defense at 4.1 yards per opponent carry.