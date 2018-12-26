Smith lost seven yards on two carries during Sunday's 27-20 win over Tampa Bay.

Sunday represented the worst in what has been a very mediocre statistical season for Smith, who has reached double-digits in total yardage just five times this season while playing behind star back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys have nothing to play for Sunday against the Giants -- they'll be the No. 4 seed no matter what -- so it's possible that Smith carries a larger load against the league's No. 14 run defense, giving up 4.4 yards per carry.

