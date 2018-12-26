Cowboys' Rod Smith: Loses yards in win
Smith lost seven yards on two carries during Sunday's 27-20 win over Tampa Bay.
Sunday represented the worst in what has been a very mediocre statistical season for Smith, who has reached double-digits in total yardage just five times this season while playing behind star back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys have nothing to play for Sunday against the Giants -- they'll be the No. 4 seed no matter what -- so it's possible that Smith carries a larger load against the league's No. 14 run defense, giving up 4.4 yards per carry.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...