Smith failed to gain a yard only his only carry and caught both his targets for eight yards in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

With Ezekiel Elliott seeing a huge workload and averaging 5.7 yards a carry over the last three weeks, the Cowboys have had little reason to try and work Smith into the game plan. Don't expect that to change down the stretch as the team tries to capture an NFC East title that seems highly improbable before their Week 8 bye.